Iowa confirms 757 additional cases of COVID-19, five more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 757 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 8,641.

87% of new positive cases on Saturday are in the 22 counties where the restrictions remain in place.

493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk, and Woodbury counties.

IDPH has also confirmed five more virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 175.

The five additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Linn County, two older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, one older adult (61-80 years)

The state’s health department said that 353 are currently hospitalized and 3,156 Iowans have recovered.

There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests as of May 2 that include testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

IDPH said 49,727 people have been tested for COVID-19, or 1 in 63 Iowans.

As Governor Reynolds mentioned in Friday’s press conference, the state of Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as SHL completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed this week.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland that have positive and recovered cases, along with how many have died from COVID-19, see below.