Iowa confirms 648 additional cases of COVID-19, five more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 648 additional cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 5,092.

Health officials reported five more deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 112 from the virus.

According to the IDPH, the additional five deaths reported are:

Black Hawk County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County: one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Scott County: one elderly adult (81+)

The state’s health department said that 293 are currently hospitalized and 1,723 people have recovered.

IDPH said at this time, 1 in 91 Iowans have already been tested.

Health officials mention that a previously identified case in Clinton County upon further investigation is a resident of Illinois.

There have been an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 29,258 negative tests as of April 25 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Health officials said the number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and more surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

For more information, go the state’s coronavirus dashboard.