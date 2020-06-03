Iowa confirms 64 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 64 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 20,015.

Health officials reported six new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 564.

The state’s health department announced 349 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 11,890.

There are 7,561 active cases of the coronavirus in Iowa.

IDPH said that 164,139 people have been tested for the virus and 143,693 of them are negative.

The state’s health department reported that one in 19 have been tested for the virus.

For the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland, according to the IDPH and local health departments, see below.

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 3.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.