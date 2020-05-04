Iowa confirms 534 more cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 534 more cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 9,703.

Health officials reported four additional virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 188.

IDPH said that 3,486 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The state’s health department mentions that a total of 57,161 people have been tested for the virus.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with confirmed and recovered cases, along with how many have died from COVID-19, see below.

Woodbury: 1,252 confirmed, 277 recovered, two deaths

Crawford: 78 confirmed, 20 recovered, one death

Plymouth: 27 confirmed, seven recovered

Sioux: 23 confirmed, eight recovered

Harrison: 16 confirmed, 15 recovered

Lyon: 15 confirmed, seven recovered

Osceola: 13 confirmed, eight recovered

O’Brien: 11 confirmed, four recovered

Buena Vista: 11 confirmed, three recovered

Monona: 10 confirmed, seven recovered

Dickinson: six confirmed, four recovered

Clay: six confirmed, three recovered

Carroll: five confirmed, two recovered

Cherokee: four confirmed, two recovered

Pocahontas: three confirmed, two recovered

Calhoun: one confirmed, zero recovered

Sac: one confirmed, zero recovered

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.