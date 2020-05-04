Iowa confirms 534 more cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 534 more cases of COVID-19.
The state’s total number of cases is 9,703.
Health officials reported four additional virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 188.
IDPH said that 3,486 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The state’s health department mentions that a total of 57,161 people have been tested for the virus.
For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with confirmed and recovered cases, along with how many have died from COVID-19, see below.
Woodbury: 1,252 confirmed, 277 recovered, two deaths
Crawford: 78 confirmed, 20 recovered, one death
Plymouth: 27 confirmed, seven recovered
Sioux: 23 confirmed, eight recovered
Harrison: 16 confirmed, 15 recovered
Lyon: 15 confirmed, seven recovered
Osceola: 13 confirmed, eight recovered
O’Brien: 11 confirmed, four recovered
Buena Vista: 11 confirmed, three recovered
Monona: 10 confirmed, seven recovered
Dickinson: six confirmed, four recovered
Clay: six confirmed, three recovered
Carroll: five confirmed, two recovered
Cherokee: four confirmed, two recovered
Pocahontas: three confirmed, two recovered
Calhoun: one confirmed, zero recovered
Sac: one confirmed, zero recovered
This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.