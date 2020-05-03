Closings
Iowa confirms 528 additional cases of COVID-19, nine more deaths

Iowa News

by: Reilly Mahon

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 528 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 9,169.

77% of new positive cases on Sunday are in the 22 counties where the restrictions remain in place.

Health officials have confirmed nine more virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 184.

According to the IDPH, the nine additional deaths are in the following counties:

  • Black Hawk County: two elderly adults (81+) 
  • Bremer County: one elderly adult (81+) 
  • Dallas County: one older adult (61-80 years)   
  • Dubuque County: one older adult (61-80 years)  
  • Polk County: two older adults (61-80 years)  
  • Poweshiek County: two elderly adults (81+) 

The state’s health department said 378 are currently hospitalized and 3,325 Iowans have recovered.

Health officials mentioned have been an additional 2,932 negative tests for a total of 44,017 negative tests as of May 3 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

IDPH said that 53,186 people have been tested for the virus, which means at this time, 1 in 59 Iowans have already been tested. 

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with how many deaths, see below:

  • Woodbury: 1,158 confirmed, 256 recovered, two deaths
  • Crawford: 51 confirmed, 13 recovered, one death
  • Plymouth: 23 confirmed, seven recovered
  • Sioux: 17 confirmed, eight recovered
  • Harrison: 16 confirmed, 15 recovered
  • Lyon: 14 confirmed, seven recovered
  • Osceola: 13 confirmed, eight recovered
  • O’Brien: 11 confirmed, four recovered
  • Monona: 10 confirmed, seven recovered
  • Buena Vista: eight confirmed, two recovered
  • Dickinson: six confirmed, four recovered
  • Clay: five confirmed, three recovered
  • Carroll: five confirmed, two recovered
  • Cherokee: four confirmed, two recovered
  • Pocahontas: three confirmed, two recovered
  • Calhoun: one confirmed, zero recovered
  • Sac: one confirmed, zero recovered

For more information, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.

