Iowa confirms 528 additional cases of COVID-19, nine more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 528 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 9,169.

77% of new positive cases on Sunday are in the 22 counties where the restrictions remain in place.

Health officials have confirmed nine more virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 184.

According to the IDPH, the nine additional deaths are in the following counties:

Black Hawk County: two elderly adults (81+)

Bremer County: one elderly adult (81+)

Dallas County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County: two older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County: two elderly adults (81+)

The state’s health department said 378 are currently hospitalized and 3,325 Iowans have recovered.

Health officials mentioned have been an additional 2,932 negative tests for a total of 44,017 negative tests as of May 3 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

IDPH said that 53,186 people have been tested for the virus, which means at this time, 1 in 59 Iowans have already been tested.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with how many deaths, see below:

Woodbury: 1,158 confirmed, 256 recovered, two deaths

Crawford: 51 confirmed, 13 recovered, one death

Plymouth: 23 confirmed, seven recovered

Sioux: 17 confirmed, eight recovered

Harrison: 16 confirmed, 15 recovered

Lyon: 14 confirmed, seven recovered

Osceola: 13 confirmed, eight recovered

O’Brien: 11 confirmed, four recovered

Monona: 10 confirmed, seven recovered

Buena Vista: eight confirmed, two recovered

Dickinson: six confirmed, four recovered

Clay: five confirmed, three recovered

Carroll: five confirmed, two recovered

Cherokee: four confirmed, two recovered

Pocahontas: three confirmed, two recovered

Calhoun: one confirmed, zero recovered

Sac: one confirmed, zero recovered

For more information, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.