Iowa confirms 528 additional cases of COVID-19, nine more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 528 additional cases of COVID-19.
The state’s total number of cases is 9,169.
77% of new positive cases on Sunday are in the 22 counties where the restrictions remain in place.
Health officials have confirmed nine more virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 184.
According to the IDPH, the nine additional deaths are in the following counties:
- Black Hawk County: two elderly adults (81+)
- Bremer County: one elderly adult (81+)
- Dallas County: one older adult (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County: one older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County: two older adults (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County: two elderly adults (81+)
The state’s health department said 378 are currently hospitalized and 3,325 Iowans have recovered.
Health officials mentioned have been an additional 2,932 negative tests for a total of 44,017 negative tests as of May 3 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
IDPH said that 53,186 people have been tested for the virus, which means at this time, 1 in 59 Iowans have already been tested.
For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with how many deaths, see below:
- Woodbury: 1,158 confirmed, 256 recovered, two deaths
- Crawford: 51 confirmed, 13 recovered, one death
- Plymouth: 23 confirmed, seven recovered
- Sioux: 17 confirmed, eight recovered
- Harrison: 16 confirmed, 15 recovered
- Lyon: 14 confirmed, seven recovered
- Osceola: 13 confirmed, eight recovered
- O’Brien: 11 confirmed, four recovered
- Monona: 10 confirmed, seven recovered
- Buena Vista: eight confirmed, two recovered
- Dickinson: six confirmed, four recovered
- Clay: five confirmed, three recovered
- Carroll: five confirmed, two recovered
- Cherokee: four confirmed, two recovered
- Pocahontas: three confirmed, two recovered
- Calhoun: one confirmed, zero recovered
- Sac: one confirmed, zero recovered
For more information, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.