Iowa confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 521 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa Friday bringing the state to 4,445 total positive cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also confirmed 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths. The state now totals 107 virus deaths.

According to the IDPH, 1,604 Iowans have recovered from the virus leaving 2,841 active cases in the state.

In Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) 3, which covers most of northwestern Iowa, 20 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Four patients were admitted within the last day.

The IDPH reports 566 inpatients beds remain available.

Two COVID-19 patiens are on ventilators, and 56 remain available in Iowa.