Iowa confirms 440 new cases of COVID-19, seven more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 440 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 24,698.
Health officials reported seven more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 677.
The state’s health department announced 289 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 15,409.
Iowa has 8,612 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 239,580 people have been tested for the virus and 214,511 of them came back negative.
The state’s health department mentions that one in 13 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.
- Woodbury: 3,035 confirmed, 2,546 recovered, 42 deaths
- Buena Vista: 1,621 confirmed, 394 recovered, 10 deaths
- Crawford: 627 confirmed, 360 recovered, 2 deaths
- Sioux: 371 confirmed, 181 recovered
- Plymouth: 210 confirmed, 138recovered, 4 deaths
- Dickinson: 176 confirmed, 57 recovered, 1 death
- Clay: 86 confirmed, 28 recovered
- O’Brien: 69 confirmed, 28 recovered, 1 death
- Carroll: 63 confirmed, 15 recovered, 1 death
- Cherokee: 62 confirmed, 47 recovered
- Shelby: 56 confirmed, 38 recovered
- Monona: 53 confirmed, 21 recovered
- Osceola: 49 confirmed, 43 recovered
- Emmet: 46 confirmed, 27 recovered
- Harrison: 41 confirmed, 26 recovered
- Sac: 41 confirmed, 27 recovered
- Lyon: 32 confirmed, 27 recovered
- Pocahontas: 32 confirmed, 5 recovered
- Calhoun: 25 confirmed, 11 recovered
- Ida: 19 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Palo Alto: 16 confirmed, 10 recovered
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 18.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
