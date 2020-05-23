Iowa confirms 419 more cases of COVID-19, 26 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 419 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 16,767.

Health officials reported an additional 26 virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 444.

IDPH mentions the dates of these confirmed deaths were from May 9 to May 22.

Health officials said there are 362 Iowans currently hospitalized and 9,187 Iowans have recovered from the virus, which is 54.7% of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

IDPH reported there have been additional 4,336 negative tests for a total of 106,223 negative tests as of May 23 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The positivity rate for this report is 8.8%.

Health officials said due to planned maintenance from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday, the Case Counts Dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period.

IDPH mentions that all of the Case Counts will be brought up to date by 6 a.m. Monday.

Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said on Friday that they will not provide a report over the weekend due to the state’s COVID-19 database being down for maintenance.

SDHD mentions they will resume reporting COVID-19 data on Tuesday because of the Memorial Day weekend.