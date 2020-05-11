Iowa confirms 414 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 414 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total number of cases is 12,373.

Health officials have reported six more virus-related deaths in the state, increasing the death toll to 271.

IDPH said people have 5,249 recovered from the coronavirus, which is about 42% of the total amount of cases in the state.

Health officials mention there are a total of 394 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 152 of them are in the ICU and 107 are on ventilators in the state.

IDPH reported that 25 were admitted to the hospitals in the past 24 hours across Iowa.

The state’s health department mentions northwest Iowa, or RMCC Region 3 as designated by health officials, there are 79 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 38 in the ICU, 29 are on ventilators, and four were admitted in the last 24 hours.

Health officials said RMCC Region 3 has 555 inpatients beds, 105 ICU beds, and 67 ventilators available.

The state’s health department reported that 77,792 individuals have been tested for the virus and 65,419 came back negative.

For the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the coronavirus according to IDPH and local health departments, see below.

Woodbury: 1,674 with nine deaths

Crawford: 191 with one death

Sioux: 93

Plymouth: 62

Buena Vista: 39

Osceola: 20

Shelby: 19

Harrison: 17

O’Brien: 17

Lyon: 16

Monona: 12

Clay: 9

Carroll: 6

Cherokee: 6

Dickinson: 6

Pocahontas: 3

Sac: 3

Calhoun: 1

Palo Alto: 1

For more information on Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.