Iowa confirms 408 additional cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 408 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 10,111.

Health officials confirmed 19 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 207.

IDPH said that 3,572 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.

The state’s health department mentions that 60,569 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Below is the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with confirmed and recovered cases, along with how many have died from the virus.

Woodbury: 1,315 confirmed, 313 recovered, three deaths

Crawford: 96 confirmed, 22 recovered, one death

Plymouth: 33 confirmed, seven recovered

Sioux: 24 confirmed, eight recovered

Harrison: 17 confirmed, 15 recovered

Lyon: 15 confirmed, seven recovered

Buena Vista: 15 confirmed, three recovered

Osceola: 13 confirmed, 10 recovered

O’Brien: 11 confirmed, four recovered

Monona: 10 confirmed, seven recovered

Clay: seven confirmed, three recovered

Dickinson: six confirmed, four recovered

Carroll: five confirmed, two recovered

Cherokee: four confirmed, three recovered

Pocahontas: three confirmed, two recovered

Calhoun: one confirmed, zero recovered

Sac: one confirmed, zero recovered

Emmet County doesn’t have a confirmed case of the virus. The county’s public health said in a Facebook post on April 26 that the State made a reporting error and it has been fixed.

For more information on Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.