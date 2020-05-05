Iowa confirms 408 additional cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported 408 additional cases of COVID-19.
The state’s total number of cases is 10,111.
Health officials confirmed 19 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 207.
IDPH said that 3,572 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
The state’s health department mentions that 60,569 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Below is the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with confirmed and recovered cases, along with how many have died from the virus.
- Woodbury: 1,315 confirmed, 313 recovered, three deaths
- Crawford: 96 confirmed, 22 recovered, one death
- Plymouth: 33 confirmed, seven recovered
- Sioux: 24 confirmed, eight recovered
- Harrison: 17 confirmed, 15 recovered
- Lyon: 15 confirmed, seven recovered
- Buena Vista: 15 confirmed, three recovered
- Osceola: 13 confirmed, 10 recovered
- O’Brien: 11 confirmed, four recovered
- Monona: 10 confirmed, seven recovered
- Clay: seven confirmed, three recovered
- Dickinson: six confirmed, four recovered
- Carroll: five confirmed, two recovered
- Cherokee: four confirmed, three recovered
- Pocahontas: three confirmed, two recovered
- Calhoun: one confirmed, zero recovered
- Sac: one confirmed, zero recovered
Emmet County doesn’t have a confirmed case of the virus. The county’s public health said in a Facebook post on April 26 that the State made a reporting error and it has been fixed.
For more information on Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.