Iowa confirms 407 more cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 407 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 23,165.
Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 641.
The state’s health department announced 251 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,054.
Iowa has 8,470 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 212,824 people have been tested for the virus and 189,253 of them came back negative.
The state’s health department mentions that one in 15 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.
- Woodbury: 2,975 confirmed, 2,360 recovered, 39 deaths
- Buena Vista: 1,434 confirmed, 297 recovered, 4 deaths
- Crawford: 595 confirmed, 349 recovered, 2 deaths
- Sioux: 346 confirmed, 158 recovered
- Plymouth: 190 confirmed, 106 recovered, 4 deaths
- Dickinson: 112 confirmed, 35 recovered
- O’Brien: 62 confirmed, 23 recovered, 1 death
- Clay: 59 confirmed, 23 recovered
- Osceola: 49 confirmed, 32 recovered
- Cherokee: 55 confirmed, 34 recovered
- Shelby: 45 confirmed, 35 recovered
- Emmet: 38 confirmed, 22 recovered
- Sac: 36 confirmed, 21 recovered
- Harrison: 32 confirmed, 22 recovered
- Monona: 30 confirmed, 20 recovered
- Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered
- Lyon: 28 confirmed, 19 recovered
- Carroll: 20 confirmed, 13 recovered, 1 death
- Calhoun: 17 confirmed, 3 recovered
- Ida: 17 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Palo Alto: 13 confirmed, 5 recovered
The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 12.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Latest Stories
- Police search for suspect in central Nebraska shooting death
- Des Moines International Airport sees an increase of travelers
- Fire expert: Mount Rushmore fireworks display ill-advised
- Blackbird Bend Casino set to reopen on June 15
- Sioux Falls man accused of threatening to kill woman, child