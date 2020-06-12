Iowa confirms 407 more cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 407 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 23,165.

Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 641.

The state’s health department announced 251 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,054.

Iowa has 8,470 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 212,824 people have been tested for the virus and 189,253 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 15 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 2,975 confirmed, 2,360 recovered, 39 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,434 confirmed, 297 recovered, 4 deaths

Crawford: 595 confirmed, 349 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 346 confirmed, 158 recovered

Plymouth: 190 confirmed, 106 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 112 confirmed, 35 recovered

O’Brien: 62 confirmed, 23 recovered, 1 death

Clay: 59 confirmed, 23 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 32 recovered

Cherokee: 55 confirmed, 34 recovered

Shelby: 45 confirmed, 35 recovered

Emmet: 38 confirmed, 22 recovered

Sac: 36 confirmed, 21 recovered

Harrison: 32 confirmed, 22 recovered

Monona: 30 confirmed, 20 recovered

Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered

Lyon: 28 confirmed, 19 recovered

Carroll: 20 confirmed, 13 recovered, 1 death

Calhoun: 17 confirmed, 3 recovered

Ida: 17 confirmed, 16 recovered

Palo Alto: 13 confirmed, 5 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 12.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

