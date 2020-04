DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 392 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 5,868.

Health officials said that nine more people have died from the virus, raising the death toll to 127.

IDPH mentions that 2,021 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The state’s health department said that 38,150 have been tested for the virus.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.