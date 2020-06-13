Iowa confirms 388 new cases of COVID-19, nine more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 388 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 23,553.

Health officials reported nine more virus-related deaths, including two in Buena Vista County, and raises the death toll to 650.

The state’s health department announced 244 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,298.

Iowa has 8,605 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 218,962 people have been tested for the virus and 195,026 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 14 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 2,995 confirmed, 2,401 recovered, 39 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,507 confirmed, 305 recovered, 6 deaths

Crawford: 596 confirmed, 353 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 352 confirmed, 160 recovered

Plymouth: 196 confirmed, 112 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 127 confirmed, 42 recovered

Clay: 64 confirmed, 25 recovered

O’Brien: 64 confirmed, 23 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 57 confirmed, 37 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 32 recovered

Shelby: 43 confirmed, 34 recovered

Emmet: 38 confirmed, 24 recovered

Sac: 37 confirmed, 22 recovered

Harrison: 35 confirmed, 22 recovered

Carroll: 34 confirmed, 14 recovered, 1 death

Monona: 32 confirmed, 20 recovered

Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered

Lyon: 30 confirmed, 22 recovered

Calhoun: 20 confirmed, 10 recovered

Ida: 17 confirmed, 16 recovered

Palo Alto: 13 confirmed, 5 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9:15 a.m. June 13.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

