Iowa confirms 366 more cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 366 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 21,388.

Health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 597.

The state’s health department announced 236 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 12,672.

There are 8,119 active cases of the coronavirus in Iowa.

IDPH said that 184,544 people have been tested for the virus and 162,759 of them are negative.

The state’s health department reported that one in 17 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

For the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland, according to the IDPH and local health departments, see below.

Woodbury: 2,894 confirmed, 2,110 recovered, 37 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,096 confirmed, 199 recovered, two deaths

Crawford: 559 confirmed, 337 recovered, two deaths

Sioux: 311 confirmed, 140 recovered

Plymouth: 156 confirmed, 94 recovered, two deaths

Shelby: 38 confirmed, 34 recovered

Osceola: 37 confirmed, 30 recovered

Cherokee: 41 confirmed, 27 recovered

Dickinson: 41 confirmed, 12 recovered

O’Brien: 40 confirmed, 19 recovered

Clay: 29 confirmed, 14 recovered

Sac: 29 confirmed, 18 recovered

Emmet: 28 confirmed, 12 recovered

Monona: 27 confirmed, 19 recovered

Harrison: 26 confirmed, 22 recovered

Lyon: 25 confirmed, 19 recovered

Pocahontas: 20 confirmed, 2 recovered

Ida: 15 confirmed, 13 recovered

Carroll: 15 confirmed, 9 recovered, one death

Calhoun: 11 confirmed, 2 recovered

Palo Alto: 7 confirmed, 2 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 6.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.