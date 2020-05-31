Iowa confirms 349 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 349 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19,484.

Health officials reported six additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 533.

The state’s health department announced 162 new recoveries, brings the recovery number to 11,060.

There is a total of 7,891 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH reports a total of 154,943 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 135,029 of them came back negative.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with positive cases of the virus, according to the IDPH and local health department, see below.

Woodbury: 2,748 confirmed, 1,647 recovered, 34 deaths

Buena Vista: 754 confirmed, 71 recovered

Crawford: 517 confirmed, 309 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 269 confirmed, 127 recovered

Plymouth 131 confirmed, 88 recovered, 2 deaths

Shelby: 37 confirmed, 30 recovered

Osceola: 33 confirmed, 27 recovered

O’Brien: 29 confirmed, 16 recovered

Cherokee: 28 confirmed, 18 recovered

Monona: 24 confirmed, 16 recovered

Harrison: 23 confirmed, 17 recovered

Lyon: 23 confirmed, 18 recovered

Dickinson: 20 confirmed, 6 recovered

Sac: 18 confirmed, 12 recovered

Clay: 16 confirmed, 13 recovered

Emmet: 15 confirmed, 6 recovered

Ida: 14 confirmed, 11 recovered

Pocahontas: 11 confirmed, 2 recovered

Carroll: 10 confirmed, 8 recovered

Palo Alto: 6 confirmed, 2 recovered

Calhoun: 2 confirmed, 2 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. May 31.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.