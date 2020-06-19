Iowa confirms 348 more cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 348 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 25,046.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 680.

The state’s health department announced 250 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 15,659.

Iowa has 8,707 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 244,053 people have been tested for the virus and 218,639 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 13 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,049 confirmed, 2,561 recovered, 42 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,628 confirmed, 407 recovered, 10 deaths

Crawford: 636 confirmed, 361 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 397 confirmed, 188 recovered

Plymouth: 219 confirmed, 142 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 185 confirmed, 72 recovered, 1 death

Clay: 96 confirmed, 40 recovered

O’Brien: 69 confirmed, 29 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 65 confirmed, 49 recovered

Shelby: 65 confirmed, 38 recovered

Carroll: 63 confirmed, 17 recovered, 1 death

Monona: 55 confirmed, 21 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 43 recovered

Emmet: 46 confirmed, 27 recovered

Harrison: 41 confirmed, 29 recovered

Sac: 41 confirmed, 30 recovered

Lyon: 32 confirmed, 28 recovered

Pocahontas: 32 confirmed, 6 recovered

Calhoun: 25 confirmed, 14 recovered

Ida: 19 confirmed, 16 recovered

Palo Alto: 18 confirmed, 11 recovered

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 19.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

