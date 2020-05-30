Iowa confirms 343 more cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 343 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19,135.

Health officials reported eight additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 527.

The state’s health department announced 334 new recoveries, brings the recovery number to 10,898.

There is a total of 7,710 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH reports a total of 150,111 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 130,547 of them came back negative.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with positive cases of the virus, according to the IDPH and local health department, see below.

Woodbury: 2,732 confirmed, 1,586 recovered, 34 deaths

Buena Vista: 729 confirmed, 68 recovered

Crawford: 505 confirmed, 305 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 218 confirmed, 125 recovered

Plymouth 128 confirmed, 88 recovered, 2 deaths

Shelby: 35 confirmed, 30 recovered

Osceola: 33 confirmed, 27 recovered

O’Brien: 29 confirmed, 16 recovered

Cherokee: 28 confirmed, 14 recovered

Monona: 24 confirmed, 16 recovered

Harrison: 21 confirmed, 17 recovered

Lyon: 20 confirmed, 18 recovered

Dickinson: 20 confirmed, 6 recovered

Sac: 18 confirmed, 12 recovered

Ida: 14 confirmed, 11 recovered

Emmet: 14 confirmed, 5 recovered

Clay: 13 confirmed, 13 recovered

Pocahontas: 11 confirmed, 2 recovered

Carroll: 9 confirmed, 8 recovered

Palo Alto: 6 confirmed, 2 recovered

Calhoun: 2 confirmed, 2 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. May 30.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.