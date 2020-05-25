Iowa confirms 313 more cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths

by: Reilly Mahon

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 313 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 17,526.

Health officials reported seven more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 456.

The state’s health department reports 124 additional recoveries, which brings the recovery number to 9,340.

IDPH said there have been a total of 132,641 tested for the virus and 114, 812 of them came back negative.

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. May 25.

For the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland, according to IDPH and local health departments, as of May 25 at 9 a.m., see below.

  • Woodbury: 2,616 confirmed, 1,275 recovered, 26 deaths
  • Crawford: 486 confirmed, 262 recovered, 2 deaths
  • Buena Vista: 242 confirmed, 33 recovered
  • Sioux: 207 confirmed, 97 recovered
  • Plymouth 115 confirmed, 71 recovered
  • Osceola: 32 confirmed, 24 recovered
  • Shelby: 31 confirmed, 24 recovered
  • O’Brien: 24 confirmed, 14 recovered
  • Monona: 24 confirmed, 13 recovered
  • Lyon: 19 confirmed, 18 recovered
  • Harrison: 19 confirmed, 17 recovered
  • Cherokee: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered
  • Ida: 13 confirmed, 6 recovered
  • Sac: 13 confirmed, 4 recovered
  • Clay: 10 confirmed, 9 recovered
  • Carroll: 9 confirmed, 7 recovered
  • Dickinson: 9 confirmed, 6 recovered
  • Emmet: 7 confirmed, 1 recovered
  • Pocahontas: 4 confirmed, 2 recovered
  • Palo Alto: 3 confirmed, 1 recovered
  • Calhoun: 2 confirmed, 1 recovered

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

