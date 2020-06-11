Iowa confirms 304 more cases of COVID-19, nine new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 304 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 22,758.

Health officials reported nine new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 638.

The state’s health department announced 277 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 13,803.

Iowa has 8,317 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 207,054 people have been tested for the virus and 183,896 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 15 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 2,962 confirmed, 2,297 recovered, 38 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,359 confirmed, 283 recovered, 4 deaths

Crawford: 590 confirmed, 347 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 337 confirmed, 152 recovered

Plymouth: 179 confirmed, 106 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 90 confirmed, 25 recovered

O’Brien: 60 confirmed, 21 recovered, 1 death

Osceola: 53 confirmed, 31 recovered

Cherokee: 52 confirmed, 33 recovered

Shelby: 42 confirmed, 35 recovered

Clay: 39 confirmed, 19 recovered

Sac: 34 confirmed, 20 recovered

Emmet: 34 confirmed, 20 recovered

Harrison: 30 confirmed, 22 recovered

Monona: 29 confirmed, 20 recovered

Pocahontas: 29 confirmed, 3 recovered

Lyon: 26 confirmed, 19 recovered

Carroll: 18 confirmed, 12 recovered, 1 death

Calhoun: 17 confirmed, 3 recovered

Ida: 16 confirmed, 14 recovered

Palo Alto: 10 confirmed, 5 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 11.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

