Iowa confirms 304 more cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 304 more cases of COVID-19, which brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,955.

Health officials reported four additional virus-related deaths in Iowa, raising the death toll to 355.

IDPH mentions that 7,324 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the state’s health department, there have been 102,891 individuals tested for the virus.

Health officials reported that in RMCC Region 3, or northwest Iowa, 81 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 32 of them are in the ICU, and six were admitted in the last 24 hours.

IDPH said there are 582 inpatient beds, 103 ICU beds, and 90 ventilators available.

For the list of counties in the state that have at least one positive case of COVID-19, according to the IDPH and local health departments, see below.

Woodbury: 2,278 confirmed, 925 recovered, 18 deaths

Crawford: 392 confirmed, 147 recovered, 1 death

Sioux: 140 confirmed, 40 recovered

Buena Vista: 113 confirmed, 14 recovered

Plymouth: 87 confirmed, 45 recovered

Osceola: 27 confirmed, 16 recovered

O’Brien: 22 confirmed, 9 recovered

Shelby: 23 confirmed, 16 recovered

Lyon: 19 confirmed, 16 recovered

Harrison: 20 confirmed, 17 recovered

Monona: 16 confirmed, 12 recovered

Clay: 9 confirmed, 9 recovered

Carroll: 8 confirmed, 5 recovered

Cherokee: 9 confirmed, 5 recovered

Dickinson: 6 confirmed, 6 recovered

Sac: 5 confirmed, 2 recovered

Ida: 7 confirmed, 1 recovered

Pocahontas: 3 confirmed, 2 recovered

Palo Alto: 2 confirmed, 1 recovered

Calhoun: 1 confirmed, zero recovered

Emmet: 1 confirmed, zero recovered

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the IDPH’s coronavirus dashboard.