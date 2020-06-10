Iowa confirms 302 more cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 302 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 22,454.

Health officials reported seven new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 629.

The state’s health department announced 306 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 13,526.

Iowa has 8,299 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 202,593 people have been tested for the virus and 179,741 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 16 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 2,955 confirmed, 2,235 recovered, 38 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,300 confirmed, 267 recovered, 4 deaths

Crawford: 581 confirmed, 347 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 331 confirmed, 145 recovered

Plymouth: 174 confirmed, 100 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 72 confirmed, 24 recovered

O’Brien: 58 confirmed, 20 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 50 confirmed, 32 recovered

Shelby: 43 confirmed, 34 recovered

Osceola: 41 confirmed, 31 recovered

Clay: 38 confirmed, 19 recovered

Sac: 36 confirmed, 20 recovered

Emmet: 34 confirmed, 19 recovered

Monona: 29 confirmed, 19 recovered

Harrison: 27 confirmed, 22 recovered

Lyon: 26 confirmed, 19 recovered

Pocahontas: 24 confirmed, 2 recovered

Carroll: 17 confirmed, 12 recovered, 1 death

Calhoun: 16 confirmed, 3 recovered

Ida: 15 confirmed, 14 recovered

Palo Alto: 9 confirmed, 5 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 10.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

