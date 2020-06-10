Iowa confirms 302 more cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 302 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 22,454.
Health officials reported seven new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 629.
The state’s health department announced 306 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 13,526.
Iowa has 8,299 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 202,593 people have been tested for the virus and 179,741 of them came back negative.
The state’s health department mentions that one in 16 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.
Woodbury: 2,955 confirmed, 2,235 recovered, 38 deaths
Buena Vista: 1,300 confirmed, 267 recovered, 4 deaths
Crawford: 581 confirmed, 347 recovered, 2 deaths
Sioux: 331 confirmed, 145 recovered
Plymouth: 174 confirmed, 100 recovered, 4 deaths
Dickinson: 72 confirmed, 24 recovered
O’Brien: 58 confirmed, 20 recovered, 1 death
Cherokee: 50 confirmed, 32 recovered
Shelby: 43 confirmed, 34 recovered
Osceola: 41 confirmed, 31 recovered
Clay: 38 confirmed, 19 recovered
Sac: 36 confirmed, 20 recovered
Emmet: 34 confirmed, 19 recovered
Monona: 29 confirmed, 19 recovered
Harrison: 27 confirmed, 22 recovered
Lyon: 26 confirmed, 19 recovered
Pocahontas: 24 confirmed, 2 recovered
Carroll: 17 confirmed, 12 recovered, 1 death
Calhoun: 16 confirmed, 3 recovered
Ida: 15 confirmed, 14 recovered
Palo Alto: 9 confirmed, 5 recovered
The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 10.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
