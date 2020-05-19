UPDATE: Iowa reports a total of 341 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE May 19, 11 a.m.: IDPH has reported 40 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 15,296.

That’s a total of 341 new cases of the virus.

Health officials said the death toll is still at 367.

The state’s health department reported 20 more recoveries, raising the recovery number to 7,847.

IDPH mentions that 107,196 people have been tested for the virus.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers from Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

PREVIOUS May 19, 9 a.m.: The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 301 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 15,256.

Health officials reported 12 additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 367.

IDPH said that 7,827 people have recovered from the virus.

The state’s health department mentions that 107,189 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, and 91,673 of them came back negative.

That means 1 in 29 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Gov. Reynolds said in her news conference on Monday that the state’s coronavirus dashboard numbers will be updated in real-time.

For the list of counties in the state that has at least one positive case of COVID-19, according to the IDPH and local health departments, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, see below.

Woodbury: 2,339 confirmed, 992 recovered, 18 deaths

Crawford: 393 confirmed, 176 recovered, 1 death

Sioux: 146 confirmed, 59 recovered

Buena Vista: 116 confirmed, 16 recovered

Plymouth: 89 confirmed, 54 recovered

Osceola: 28 confirmed, 16 recovered

O’Brien: 22 confirmed, 11 recovered

Shelby: 23 confirmed, 19 recovered

Lyon: 19 confirmed, 17 recovered

Harrison: 18 confirmed, 17 recovered

Monona: 16 confirmed, 12 recovered

Clay: 9 confirmed, 9 recovered

Cherokee: 9 confirmed, 6 recovered

Carroll: 9 confirmed, 5 recovered

Ida: 8 confirmed, 1 recovered

Dickinson: 7 confirmed, 6 recovered

Sac: 6 confirmed, 2 recovered

Pocahontas: 3 confirmed, 2 recovered

Palo Alto: 2 confirmed, 1 recovered

Calhoun: 2 confirmed, zero recovered

Emmet: 2 confirmed, 1 recovered

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.