Iowa confirms 293 more cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 293 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 26,343.

Health officials reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 688.

The state’s health department announced 302 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 16,398.

Iowa has 9,257 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 264,265 people have been tested for the virus and 237,551 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 12 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,077 confirmed, 2,596 recovered, 42 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,669 confirmed, 501 recovered, 10 deaths

Crawford: 641 confirmed, 376 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 422 confirmed, 200 recovered

Plymouth: 250 confirmed, 163 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 210 confirmed, 86 recovered, 2 deaths

Clay: 107 confirmed, 42 recovered

Shelby: 83 confirmed, 46 recovered

O’Brien: 74 confirmed, 35 recovered, 1 death

Carroll: 69 confirmed, 35 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 68 confirmed, 55 recovered

Emmet: 62 confirmed, 30 recovered

Monona: 61 confirmed, 22 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 45 recovered

Harrison: 44 confirmed, 38 recovered

Sac: 48 confirmed, 34 recovered

Pocahontas: 39 confirmed, 6 recovered, 1 death

Lyon: 37 confirmed, 30 recovered

Calhoun: 26 confirmed, 16 recovered

Palo Alto: 24 confirmed, 16 recovered

Ida: 20 confirmed, 18 recovered

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 10 a.m. June 20.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

