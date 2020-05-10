Iowa confirms 288 additional cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 288 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 11,959.

Health officials have reported 13 more virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 265.

IDPH said 5,154 people have recovered from the coronavirus, which is 43% of the total amount of cases in the state.

There are 6,540 active cases of the virus in Iowa.

The state’s health department mentions that 74,174 individuals have been tested for the virus and 62,215 of them came back negative.

For more information about Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as we get it.