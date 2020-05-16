Iowa confirms 279 more cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 279 new cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 14,328.

Palo Alto County announced its second case of the coronavirus on Saturday morning.

Health officials reported 10 more virus-related deaths in the state, brings the death toll to 346.

The state’s health department said 6,927 cases have recovered.

IDPH mentions that 96,300 people have been tested for the virus.

According to IDPH, RMCC Region 3, or northwest Iowa, 81 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 33 of them in the ICU, and three were admitted in the last 24 hours.

Health officials mention that there are 545 inpatient beds, 102 ICU beds, and 72 ventilators available.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that with at least one case of COVID-19, according to IDPH and local health departments, see below.

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit their coronavirus dashboard.