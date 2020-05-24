Iowa confirms 263 more cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 263 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 17,213.

Health officials reported five more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 449.

IDPH said the dates of these confirmed deaths were from May 19 to May 23.

The state’s health department mentions there are 363 individuals currently hospitalized and 9,216 people have recovered from the virus, which is 53.5% of the total number of cases.

IDPH said there have been additional 2,841 negative tests for a total of 110,358 negative tests as of May 24 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The positivity rate for this report is 8.4%.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland, according to IDPH and local health department, as of May 24 at 12 p.m., see below.

Woodbury: 2,553 confirmed, 1,275 recovered, 26 deaths

Crawford: 478 confirmed, 257 recovered, 2 deaths

Buena Vista: 231 confirmed, 33 recovered

Sioux: 199 confirmed, 97 recovered

Plymouth 108 confirmed, 71 recovered

Osceola: 32 confirmed, 24 recovered

Shelby: 31 confirmed, 24 recovered

O’Brien: 24 confirmed, 14 recovered

Monona: 23 confirmed, 13 recovered

Lyon: 19 confirmed, 18 recovered

Harrison: 18 confirmed, 17 recovered

Cherokee: 15 confirmed, 8 recovered

Sac: 13 confirmed, 4 recovered

Clay: 10 confirmed, 9 recovered

Ida: 10 confirmed, 6 recovered

Carroll: 9 confirmed, 7 recovered

Dickinson: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered

Emmet: 7 confirmed, 1 recovered

Pocahontas: 4 confirmed, 2 recovered

Palo Alto: 3 confirmed, 1 recovered

Calhoun: 2 confirmed, 1 recovered

Health officials mention the planned maintenance was successful and normal processes on Case Counts Dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov have resumed.

Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said on Friday they will resume reporting COVID-19 data on Tuesday because of the Memorial Day weekend.