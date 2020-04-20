Iowa confirms 257 new COVID-19 cases, state total climbs to 3,159

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa health officials confirmed 257 additional COVID-19 cases Monday bringing the state total to 3,159 positive cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed four additional deaths from the virus bringing the state to 79 total deaths.

According to the health department, 1,235 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

During her Monday press conference, Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa has a 39% recovery rate for COVID-19.

COVID-19 has reached 82 Iowa counties and 25,820 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Reynolds said Monday the State Hygienic Lab has 7,556 COVID-19 tests available.

The governor said 214 Iowans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, with 23 admitted in the last two days.

The state has an updated dashboard that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa and includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county.

Iowa is also providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as the state’s epidemiological curve.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.