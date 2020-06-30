Iowa confirms 243 more cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 243 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 28,942.

Health officials reported five more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 712.

The state’s health department announced 5,315 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 23,010.

Iowa has 5,220 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 303,774 people have been tested for the virus and 274,412 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 10 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in Iowa as reported by IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,156 confirmed, 2,979 recovered, 43 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,695 confirmed, 1,325 recovered, 11 deaths

Crawford: 666 confirmed, 581 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 451 confirmed, 328 recovered

Plymouth: 298 confirmed, 223 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 240 confirmed, 125 recovered, 2 deaths

Clay: 120 confirmed, 78 recovered

Shelby: 103 confirmed, 76 recovered

Carroll: 82 confirmed, 62 recovered, 1 death

O’Brien: 81 confirmed, 51 recovered, 1 death

Emmet: 75 confirmed, 40 recovered

Pocahontas: 73 confirmed, 23 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 71 confirmed, 58 recovered

Monona: 70 confirmed, 46 recovered

Sac: 62 confirmed, 45 recovered

Osceola: 51 confirmed, 47 recovered

Harrison: 49 confirmed, 41 recovered

Calhoun: 44 confirmed, 20 recovered, 1 death

Lyon: 39 confirmed, 38 recovered

Palo Alto: 30 confirmed, 21 recovered

Ida: 21 confirmed, 18 recovered

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9:30 a.m. June 30.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

