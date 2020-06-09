Iowa confirms 238 more cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 238 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 22,152.

Health officials reported 16 new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 622.

The state’s health department announced 383 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 13,220.

IDPH said that 197,324 people have been tested for the virus and 174,775 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 16 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 2,945 confirmed, 2,182 recovered, 38 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,223 confirmed, 246 recovered, 3 deaths

Crawford: 576 confirmed, 346 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 322 confirmed, 143 recovered

Plymouth: 172 confirmed, 99 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 61 confirmed, 22 recovered

O’Brien: 54 confirmed, 20 recovered

Cherokee: 46 confirmed, 31 recovered

Osceola: 41 confirmed, 31 recovered

Shelby: 39 confirmed, 34 recovered

Clay: 36 confirmed, 14 recovered

Emmet: 35 confirmed, 18 recovered

Sac: 31 confirmed, 20 recovered

Harrison: 27 confirmed, 22 recovered

Monona: 27 confirmed, 19 recovered

Lyon: 26 confirmed, 19 recovered

Pocahontas: 21 confirmed, 2 recovered

Carroll: 17 confirmed, 11 recovered, 1 death

Ida: 15 confirmed, 14 recovered

Calhoun: 13 confirmed, 3 recovered

Palo Alto: 8 confirmed, 4 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 9.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.