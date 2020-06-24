DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 223 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 26,566.
Health officials reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 690.
The state’s health department announced 320 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 16,718.
Iowa has 9,158 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 268,415 people have been tested for the virus and 241,478 of them came back negative.
The state’s health department mentions that one in 12 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.
- Woodbury: 3,085 confirmed, 2,630 recovered, 42 deaths
- Buena Vista: 1,672 confirmed, 531 recovered, 10 deaths
- Crawford: 642 confirmed, 380 recovered, 2 deaths
- Sioux: 423 confirmed, 201 recovered
- Plymouth: 255 confirmed, 190 recovered, 4 deaths
- Dickinson: 212 confirmed, 87 recovered, 2 deaths
- Clay: 110 confirmed, 54 recovered
- Shelby: 85 confirmed, 49 recovered
- O’Brien: 73 confirmed, 39 recovered, 1 death
- Carroll: 69 confirmed, 45 recovered, 1 death
- Cherokee: 69 confirmed, 55 recovered
- Monona: 64 confirmed, 22 recovered
- Emmet: 63 confirmed, 30 recovered
- Sac: 52 confirmed, 36 recovered
- Osceola: 49 confirmed, 45 recovered
- Harrison: 44 confirmed, 39 recovered
- Pocahontas: 41 confirmed, 6 recovered, 1 death
- Lyon: 37 confirmed, 30 recovered
- Calhoun: 26 confirmed, 18 recovered
- Palo Alto: 23 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Ida: 21 confirmed, 18 recovered
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 24.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Latest Stories
- Woodbury County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths
- Iowa confirms 223 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths
- Newsfeed Now: Dr. Fauci talks COVID-19; Ohio girls uses chalk to bring smiles
- Saharan dust drifting toward United States
- Ohio teen drawing attention with chalk sidewalk spectacle