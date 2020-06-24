Iowa confirms 223 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 223 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 26,566.

Health officials reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 690.

The state’s health department announced 320 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 16,718.

Iowa has 9,158 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 268,415 people have been tested for the virus and 241,478 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 12 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,085 confirmed, 2,630 recovered, 42 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,672 confirmed, 531 recovered, 10 deaths

Crawford: 642 confirmed, 380 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 423 confirmed, 201 recovered

Plymouth: 255 confirmed, 190 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 212 confirmed, 87 recovered, 2 deaths

Clay: 110 confirmed, 54 recovered

Shelby: 85 confirmed, 49 recovered

O’Brien: 73 confirmed, 39 recovered, 1 death

Carroll: 69 confirmed, 45 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 69 confirmed, 55 recovered

Monona: 64 confirmed, 22 recovered

Emmet: 63 confirmed, 30 recovered

Sac: 52 confirmed, 36 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 45 recovered

Harrison: 44 confirmed, 39 recovered

Pocahontas: 41 confirmed, 6 recovered, 1 death

Lyon: 37 confirmed, 30 recovered

Calhoun: 26 confirmed, 18 recovered

Palo Alto: 23 confirmed, 16 recovered

Ida: 21 confirmed, 18 recovered

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 24.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

