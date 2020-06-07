Iowa confirms 201 more cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 201 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 21,589.

Health officials reported five new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 602.

The state’s health department announced 90 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 12,762.

There are 8,225 active cases of the coronavirus in Iowa.

IDPH said that 187,341 people have been tested for the virus and 165,357 of them are negative.

The state’s health department reported that one in 17 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

For the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland, according to the IDPH and local health departments, see below.

Woodbury: 2,914 confirmed, 2,110 recovered, 37 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,123 confirmed, 216 recovered, two deaths

Crawford: 570 confirmed, 341 recovered, two deaths

Sioux: 311 confirmed, 141 recovered

Plymouth: 156 confirmed, 94 recovered, two deaths

O’Brien: 47 confirmed, 19 recovered

Cherokee: 46 confirmed, 27 recovered

Dickinson: 44 confirmed, 14 recovered

Shelby: 38 confirmed, 34 recovered

Osceola: 37 confirmed, 30 recovered

Clay: 33 confirmed, 14 recovered

Sac: 30 confirmed, 18 recovered

Emmet: 28 confirmed, 13 recovered

Monona: 27 confirmed, 19 recovered

Harrison: 26 confirmed, 22 recovered

Lyon: 25 confirmed, 19 recovered

Pocahontas: 20 confirmed, 2 recovered

Carroll: 17 confirmed, 9 recovered, one death

Ida: 15 confirmed, 13 recovered

Calhoun: 12 confirmed, 2 recovered

Palo Alto: 7 confirmed, 2 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 7.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

