Iowa confirms 187 more cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 187 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 15,524.

Health officials confirmed eight additional virus-related deaths in the state. The death toll is now at 380.

IDPH reported 202 more recoveries, brings the recovery number to 8,208.

The state’s health department mentions that 110,199 people have been tested for the virus and 94,417 of them came back negative.

All of the information above from IDPH is as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

For the latest numbers from the counties and state, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.