Iowa confirms 185 more cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 185 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19,669.
Health officials reported four additional deaths, raising the death toll to 537.
The state’s health department announced 113 new recoveries, brings the recovery number to 11,173.
There is a total of 7,959 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
IDPH reports a total of 159,287 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 139,187 of them came back negative.
For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with positive cases of the virus, according to the IDPH and local health department, see below.
- Woodbury: 2,759 confirmed, 1,648 recovered, 34 deaths
- Buena Vista: 801 confirmed, 76 recovered
- Crawford: 524 confirmed, 313 recovered, 2 deaths
- Sioux: 282 confirmed, 129 recovered
- Plymouth 133 confirmed, 88 recovered, 2 deaths
- Shelby: 37 confirmed, 30 recovered
- Osceola: 33 confirmed, 27 recovered
- O’Brien: 31 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Cherokee: 31 confirmed, 20 recovered
- Monona: 25 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Lyon: 24 confirmed, 18 recovered
- Harrison: 23 confirmed, 17 recovered
- Dickinson: 21 confirmed, 6 recovered
- Sac: 19 confirmed, 12 recovered
- Clay: 17 confirmed, 13 recovered
- Emmet: 15 confirmed, 6 recovered
- Ida: 14 confirmed, 12 recovered
- Pocahontas: 12 confirmed, 2 recovered
- Carroll: 11 confirmed, 8 recovered
- Palo Alto: 7 confirmed, 2 recovered
- Calhoun: 2 confirmed, 2 recovered
The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 1.
