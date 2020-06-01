Iowa confirms 185 more cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 185 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19,669.

Health officials reported four additional deaths, raising the death toll to 537.

The state’s health department announced 113 new recoveries, brings the recovery number to 11,173.

There is a total of 7,959 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH reports a total of 159,287 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 139,187 of them came back negative.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with positive cases of the virus, according to the IDPH and local health department, see below.

Woodbury: 2,759 confirmed, 1,648 recovered, 34 deaths

Buena Vista: 801 confirmed, 76 recovered

Crawford: 524 confirmed, 313 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 282 confirmed, 129 recovered

Plymouth 133 confirmed, 88 recovered, 2 deaths

Shelby: 37 confirmed, 30 recovered

Osceola: 33 confirmed, 27 recovered

O’Brien: 31 confirmed, 16 recovered

Cherokee: 31 confirmed, 20 recovered

Monona: 25 confirmed, 16 recovered

Lyon: 24 confirmed, 18 recovered

Harrison: 23 confirmed, 17 recovered

Dickinson: 21 confirmed, 6 recovered

Sac: 19 confirmed, 12 recovered

Clay: 17 confirmed, 13 recovered

Emmet: 15 confirmed, 6 recovered

Ida: 14 confirmed, 12 recovered

Pocahontas: 12 confirmed, 2 recovered

Carroll: 11 confirmed, 8 recovered

Palo Alto: 7 confirmed, 2 recovered

Calhoun: 2 confirmed, 2 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 1.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.