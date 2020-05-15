Iowa confirms 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 374 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 374 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, Friday.

Iowa tallies 14,049 positive coronavirus cases including 6,561 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 330 recoveries were reported.

Health officials confirmed 18 additional deaths related to COVID, raising the death toll to 336 in Iowa.

IDPH reports 93,556 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.

Below is a list of Siouxland counties in Iowa with positive COVID-19 cases:

Woodbury County – 2,111

Lyon County – 16

Sioux County – 126

Buena Vista County – 83

Calhoun County – 1

Clay County – 10

Crawford County – 336

Dickinson County – 6

Emmet County – 1

Harrison County – 17

Ida County – 4

Monona County – 15

O’Brien County – 21

Osceola County – 25

Plymouth County – 78

Palo Alto County – 1

Cherokee County – 8

Sac County – 4

Shelby County – 20

For the most up-to-date information in your county, visit your county’s health department’s website or social media page.

Latest Coronavirus Stories