Iowa confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 176 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa Thursday, bringing the state to 3,924 total positive cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 1,492 residents have recovered from the virus.

IDPH also confirmed six additional deaths form COVID-19 in the state. The state now totals 96 deaths.

According to IDPH the additional 6 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 elderly adults (81+)

842 negative tests were also confirmed Thursday for state total of 25,338 negative tests.

In RMCC Region 3, which covers the majority of northwestern Iowa, 17 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized with three patients admitted in the last day.

Nine patients are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

IDPH reports 547 inpatient beds, 66 ICU beds and 60 ventilators are available.

Detailed information on COVID-19 in Iowa, along with demographic information can be viewed here.

