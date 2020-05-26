Iowa confirms 137 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 137 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 17,663.

Health officials reported six new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 462.

The state’s health department confirms 63 additional recoveries, which brings the recovery number to 9,403.

IDPH said there have been a total of 134,987 tested for the virus and 117,021 of them came back negative.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland, according to IDPH and local health departments, see below.

Woodbury: 2,638 confirmed, 1,280 recovered, 26 deaths

Crawford: 486 confirmed, 266 recovered, 2 deaths

Buena Vista: 248 confirmed, 39 recovered

Sioux: 205 confirmed, 97 recovered

Plymouth 118 confirmed, 71 recovered

Osceola: 32 confirmed, 26 recovered

Shelby: 31 confirmed, 24 recovered

O’Brien: 24 confirmed, 14 recovered

Monona: 24 confirmed, 13 recovered

Lyon: 19 confirmed, 18 recovered

Harrison: 19 confirmed, 17 recovered

Cherokee: 18 confirmed, 8 recovered

Ida: 13 confirmed, 7 recovered

Sac: 13 confirmed, 4 recovered

Clay: 10 confirmed, 9 recovered

Carroll: 9 confirmed, 7 recovered

Dickinson: 9 confirmed, 6 recovered

Emmet: 7 confirmed, 3 recovered

Pocahontas: 4 confirmed, 2 recovered

Palo Alto: 3 confirmed, 1 recovered

Calhoun: 3 confirmed, 1 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. May 26.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.