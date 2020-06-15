Iowa confirms 119 more cases of COVID-19, one additional death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 119 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 24,039.

Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 652.

The state’s health department announced 47 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,423.

Iowa has 8,964 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 227,407 people have been tested for the virus and 202,996 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 14 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,005 confirmed, 2,408 recovered, 39 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,590 confirmed, 332 recovered, 6 deaths

Crawford: 620 confirmed, 354 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 358 confirmed, 160 recovered

Plymouth: 202 confirmed, 112 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 151 confirmed, 42 recovered

Clay: 76 confirmed, 26 recovered

O’Brien: 66 confirmed, 24 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 59 confirmed, 37 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 32 recovered

Shelby: 49 confirmed, 35 recovered

Carroll: 48 confirmed, 14 recovered, 1 death

Monona: 47 confirmed, 20 recovered

Emmet: 40 confirmed, 24 recovered

Harrison: 39 confirmed, 22 recovered

Sac: 38 confirmed, 23 recovered

Lyon: 31 confirmed, 22 recovered

Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered

Calhoun: 24 confirmed, 10 recovered

Ida: 18 confirmed, 16 recovered

Palo Alto: 14 confirmed, 5 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 15.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

