Iowa confirms 118 new cases of COVID-19, nine more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 24,157.
Health officials reported nine more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 661.
The state’s health department announced 359 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,782.
Iowa has 8,714 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 230,258 people have been tested for the virus and 205,728 of them came back negative.
The state’s health department mentions that one in 14 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.
- Woodbury: 3,015 confirmed, 2,454 recovered, 41 deaths
- Buena Vista: 1,600 confirmed, 353 recovered, 7 deaths
- Crawford: 620 confirmed, 355 recovered, 2 deaths
- Sioux: 362 confirmed, 163 recovered
- Plymouth: 203 confirmed, 119 recovered, 4 deaths
- Dickinson: 157 confirmed, 44 recovered, 1 death
- Clay: 83 confirmed, 27 recovered
- O’Brien: 66 confirmed, 26 recovered, 1 death
- Cherokee: 59 confirmed, 42 recovered
- Monona: 49 confirmed, 20 recovered
- Osceola: 49 confirmed, 33 recovered
- Shelby: 49 confirmed, 36 recovered
- Carroll: 48 confirmed, 15 recovered, 1 death
- Emmet: 41 confirmed, 26 recovered
- Harrison: 41 confirmed, 23 recovered
- Sac: 38 confirmed, 26 recovered
- Lyon: 31 confirmed, 24 recovered
- Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered
- Calhoun: 24 confirmed, 11 recovered
- Ida: 18 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Palo Alto: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered
The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 16.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
