Iowa confirms 118 new cases of COVID-19, nine more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 24,157.

Health officials reported nine more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 661.

The state’s health department announced 359 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,782.

Iowa has 8,714 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 230,258 people have been tested for the virus and 205,728 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 14 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,015 confirmed, 2,454 recovered, 41 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,600 confirmed, 353 recovered, 7 deaths

Crawford: 620 confirmed, 355 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 362 confirmed, 163 recovered

Plymouth: 203 confirmed, 119 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 157 confirmed, 44 recovered, 1 death

Clay: 83 confirmed, 27 recovered

O’Brien: 66 confirmed, 26 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 59 confirmed, 42 recovered

Monona: 49 confirmed, 20 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 33 recovered

Shelby: 49 confirmed, 36 recovered

Carroll: 48 confirmed, 15 recovered, 1 death

Emmet: 41 confirmed, 26 recovered

Harrison: 41 confirmed, 23 recovered

Sac: 38 confirmed, 26 recovered

Lyon: 31 confirmed, 24 recovered

Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered

Calhoun: 24 confirmed, 11 recovered

Ida: 18 confirmed, 16 recovered

Palo Alto: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 16.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

