Iowa confirms 101 more cases of COVID-19, nine new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 101 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 24,258.

Health officials reported nine more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 670.

The state’s health department announced 338 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 15,120.

Iowa has 8,468 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 232,553 people have been tested for the virus and 207,920 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 14 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.

Woodbury: 3,022 confirmed, 2,495 recovered, 41 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,601 confirmed, 374 recovered, 10 deaths

Crawford: 623 confirmed, 358 recovered, 2 deaths

Sioux: 363 confirmed, 167 recovered

Plymouth: 204 confirmed, 127 recovered, 4 deaths

Dickinson: 165 confirmed, 51 recovered, 1 death

Clay: 83 confirmed, 27 recovered

O’Brien: 67 confirmed, 27 recovered, 1 death

Cherokee: 60 confirmed, 47 recovered

Shelby: 52 confirmed, 38 recovered

Carroll: 49 confirmed, 15 recovered, 1 death

Monona: 49 confirmed, 20 recovered

Osceola: 49 confirmed, 42 recovered

Emmet: 43 confirmed, 27 recovered

Harrison: 40 confirmed, 26 recovered

Sac: 38 confirmed, 27 recovered

Lyon: 31 confirmed, 25 recovered

Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered

Calhoun: 24 confirmed, 11 recovered

Ida: 19 confirmed, 16 recovered

Palo Alto: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 17.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

