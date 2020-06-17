Iowa confirms 101 more cases of COVID-19, nine new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 101 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 24,258.
Health officials reported nine more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 670.
The state’s health department announced 338 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 15,120.
Iowa has 8,468 active cases of COVID-19.
IDPH said that 232,553 people have been tested for the virus and 207,920 of them came back negative.
The state’s health department mentions that one in 14 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.
Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, as reported by the IDPH and local health departments.
- Woodbury: 3,022 confirmed, 2,495 recovered, 41 deaths
- Buena Vista: 1,601 confirmed, 374 recovered, 10 deaths
- Crawford: 623 confirmed, 358 recovered, 2 deaths
- Sioux: 363 confirmed, 167 recovered
- Plymouth: 204 confirmed, 127 recovered, 4 deaths
- Dickinson: 165 confirmed, 51 recovered, 1 death
- Clay: 83 confirmed, 27 recovered
- O’Brien: 67 confirmed, 27 recovered, 1 death
- Cherokee: 60 confirmed, 47 recovered
- Shelby: 52 confirmed, 38 recovered
- Carroll: 49 confirmed, 15 recovered, 1 death
- Monona: 49 confirmed, 20 recovered
- Osceola: 49 confirmed, 42 recovered
- Emmet: 43 confirmed, 27 recovered
- Harrison: 40 confirmed, 26 recovered
- Sac: 38 confirmed, 27 recovered
- Lyon: 31 confirmed, 25 recovered
- Pocahontas: 30 confirmed, 4 recovered
- Calhoun: 24 confirmed, 11 recovered
- Ida: 19 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Palo Alto: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered
The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 17.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Latest Stories
- South Dakota confirms 84 more cases of COVID-19, one new death
- Siouxland Beyond the Bell cancels 2020 summer program
- Trump administration takes Keystone dispute to Supreme Court
- Woodbury County sees small change in COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported
- Black bear spotted in a cornfield in Delmar, Iowa