Iowa confirms 384 additional cases of COVID-19, six more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 384 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 5,476.

Health officials also confirmed six more deaths in the state that are related to the virus, raising the death toll to 118.

According to the IDPH, the six additional deaths are:

Black Hawk County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County: one elderly adult (81+)

Des Moines County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Johnson County: one adult (18-40 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Linn County: one elderly adult (81+)

IDPH said that there are 1,900 recovered from COVID-19 and 286 are currently hospitalized.

The state’s health department reports an additional 1,356 negative tests on Sunday for a total of 30,614 negative tests as of April 26 that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

IDPH said that 36,090 people have been tested for the virus and at this time that one in 87 Iowans have already been tested.

Health officials mention the number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

For the full list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland with how many positive, recovered, and deaths, see below.

Woodbury: 491 confirmed

Harrison: 15 confirmed, 15 recovered

Crawford: 14 confirmed, five recovered, one death

Plymouth: 11 confirmed, five recovered

Sioux: seven confirmed, seven recovered

Lyon: seven confirmed, five recovered

Monona: seven confirmed, six recovered

Osceola: seven confirmed, three recovered

O’Brien: five confirmed, three recovered

Dickinson: five confirmed, two recovered

Buena Vista: four confirmed, one recovered

Clay: three confirmed, three recovered

Cherokee: two confirmed, zero recovered

Carroll: one confirmed, one recovered

Emmet: one confirmed, zero recovered

For more information, go to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.