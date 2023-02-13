ADEL, Iowa (WHO) — Parents of students in the Adel De Soto Minburn Community School District say they will be at Monday night’s school board meeting, and they want members to address concerns about bullying.

The meeting comes after the death of a freshman, who died by suicide last week. Parents and students at the school say the young boy had been bullied by older students.

Critics say bullying is a major issue in the district, but administrators often overlook it.

We reached out to the ADM Community School District and have yet to receive a comment.

The board meets at 6 p.m. at 215 N. 11th Street in Adel.