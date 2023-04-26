NEVADA, Iowa — The Nevada police chief is asking the community for donations to help the victims of an apartment fire Saturday.

Chief Ricardo Martinez wrote an open letter to the community posted on the city’s Facebook page. The letter outlined the people who lost their homes in the fire that killed one person and left two others hospitalized with critical injuries.

In the letter, Martinez asked people donate small toiletries, shampoo and personal hygiene items. They can drop off donations at the Nevada Police Department located at 1209 6th St between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Victims are also accepting monetary donations. People can send them money using the Venmo app. Their account information is listed in the letter.