FORT DODGE, Iowa — Four teenagers were shot and killed in Fort Dodge in the past two months. The community hopes to stop the violence, and a picnic by NextGen Fort Dodge could be the first step towards peace.

Hundreds of people came to NextGen Fort Dodge’s barbeque at Oleson Park on Saturday, including Fort Dodge mayor Matt Bemrich.

“We’re all waking up in this community, and we all want to go to bed and do it safely,” Bemrich said. “We also want our kids to do it safely, that’s our goal. It’s a tough goal to accomplish with some of the violence that’s been going on, but we’ll keep striving to end that violence and change that culture.”

Patrick Walker, 18, and Adrian Grover, 18, were both shot and killed in May. Dakari James, 14, died on June 17 and Jameel Redding-Pettigrew, 15, was shot and killed on the 4th of July.

Bemrich wrote a letter to the community after Redding-Pettigrew’s death, in which he said this violence is not tolerated in Fort Dodge.

Several Fort Dodge city councilmembers who also volunteer with NextGen Fort Dodge say the community needs to be more urgent to make their children better.

“We have to change their mindset, we have to rewire them and show them there’s a lot of positivity here,” said city councilmember Quennel McCaleb. “There’s a lot of people in Fort Dodge who care for them and want them to be successful. We want this city to be a safe place.”

“Our main goal is to create bonds and create trust,” added city council member Megan Secor. “I think it will take time. We will be at this for at least a generation, but if we put in effort like this as a community, then our community is going to thrive.”