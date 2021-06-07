Iowa community college closes again after cybersecurity incident

ANKENY, IOWA — Des Moines Area Community College closed all of its campuses again on Monday, June 7th after a “cybersecurity incident” last week shut down a portion of the college’s computer network.

DMACC’s website has been stripped of all menu navigation and the homepage lists just this message:

All DMACC classes are cancelled for Monday, June 7, 2021. All DMACC locations are closed Monday, June 7, 2021. The DMACC network will remain offline on Monday as well. Faculty are working to modify schedules and assignments for all classes impacted by this event. All applicable deadlines and start dates have been extended. Further updates will be provided later in the day on Monday, June 7, 2021. Message at www.dmacc.edu

Iowa State University professor Doug Jacobson said he believes it can be hard to keep up with the number of online attacks happening this year and that online attacks will continue to be a threat for the foreseeable future.

Jacobson said companies’ reliance on online data combined with the popularity of untraceable cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin makes it easy for cybercriminals to attack and hold companies for ransom.