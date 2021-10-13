Iowa communities impacted by emerald ash borer infestations can receive free tree seedlings

FILE- In this undated file photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Communities in Iowa dealing with emerald ash borer infestations can receive free seedlings from the Iowa DNR’s State Forest Nursery.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), communities in counties having confirmed emerald ash borer infestations can receive hardwood and conifer seedlings through a grant with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Iowa DNR said seedlings have been awarded to more than 200 Iowa communities since the spring of 2019.

Any community within an emerald ash borer confirmed county is eligible to apply, even if they have received seedlings through this grant in previous years. Spring of 2022 will be the last chance for any of the 800 eligible Iowa communities to apply to receive the free seedlings.

The seedlings can be planted on public property or distributed to residents throughout the community to plant on private property. Cities or public organizations can choose to do both public and private property plantings. The seedlings have to be planted within city limits.

Any city or public organization interested in applying for seedlings can complete the grant application here. Seedlings can be picked up from the Iowa DNR State Forest Nursery in Ames or shipped for free.

Iowa has confirmed emerald ash borer in 84 counties. To view the latest map with confirmed infested counties, click here.