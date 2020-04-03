Iowa colleges to offer virtual visits for incoming students while closed due to COVID-19

INDIANOLA, Iowa (WHO) – With campuses closed nationwide, universities are no longer giving campus tours to prospective college students.

One Indianola High School Counselor, Jori Coghlan, said without being able to visit the campus, juniors and seniors don’t know what to expect.

“They’re just worried about the unknown because there’s always been a formula to follow,” Coghlan said.

College admissions offices are looking for the second best way to connect with students.

“There’s going to be a new normal and all college admissions officers are going to be very flexible,” Coghlan said.

In place of campus tours many schools are promoting virtual visits for prospective students. Simpson College has even adopted a webinar series.

“These topics can include academic advising and the registration process, housing and dining, student life and career services,” Vice President of Enrollment at Simpson College, Deb Tierney said.

All universities still want to add that personal touch. So admission counselors are actively calling and texting students, connecting with them on social media and answering any questions that they have to ease the angst from uncertainty.

Iowa State University is even giving students a grace period beyond decision day, May 1st, to process the new normal. Executive Director of Admissions at Iowa State University, Katharine Johnson Suski, said every college isn’t the same and right now, parents and students are following them very closely.

“They’re following very closely both the university and the admissions office responds to COVID, and they’re making their decisions based on that,” Suski said. “They’re saying, ‘If that’s how you’re going to treat your current students, that’s how you’re going to treat your prospective students.’”

Which is why local colleges are also reassuring students about receiving financial assistance.

“We want to take as much stress out of this for families as we possibly can. There are so many other things to worry about,” Assistant Vice President of Financial Assistance at Simpson College, Tracie Pavon said.

The goal is to keep students focused on their future.

“We know that you’re missing out on spring sports concerts, plays, proms and graduations,” Public Information Officer at Iowa College Aid, Elizabeth Sedrel said.

“But we want to tell you don’t let that stop you from planning your future. Because there is a future beyond this.”

Learn more about the opportunity to connect with Iowa College Aid’s virtual college coach here.