Iowa colleges see decrease in enrollment

(KCAU) — Colleges in Iowa are seeing the impact the pandemic has had on college enrollment.

According to a report by Iowa College Aid, total undergraduate and graduate enrollment is down 4.7 percent compared to 2019.

The state’s public universities dropped by 4.4 percent, while private colleges dropped 3.3 percent. Community college enrollment dropped nearly 6 percent from last year.

Experts said a combination of financial uncertainty and the potential to have to transition between virtual classes and in-person classes likely deterred many students from signing up.