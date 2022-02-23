DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Students said racist notes were found on Drake University’s campus this past weekend. Several students are upset about it.

The university said racist notes were found in Cowles Library and a first-year residence hall. The incident saddens drake University senior Marlee Rutledge. She works in the community-engaged learning office, which is located in the library.

“There were two of four notes. The other two were found in the residence hall. The other two were found on my boss’s desk in the community-engaged learning [office], stating, ‘screw Black History Month’ and ‘screw Black lives matter,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge said school leaders met with black and brown students to discuss the incident, but she believes more needs to be done so this does not happen again.

“It would be nice if there were more actionable consequences when racialized antagonisms happen on campus,” said Rutledge.

“We usually just have a town hall or do like a performative measure such as like ‘Paint it Black’ and then we have the same incident happen one or two years later.”

The University Provost, Sue Mattison, wrote this letter to students.