ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – Des Moines Area Community College is encouraging Iowans who are in the midst of a career shift to explore new career paths or get short term training to make them more desirable to employers.

The demand for highly-skilled, well-paying jobs is high here in Central Iowa. DMACC offers over 230 degrees, certificates and diplomas. With six locations across the state, the campuses are continuing to expand with new additions and a wide variety of new delivery methods for their classes.

The President of DMACC, Rob Denson said helping their students get through quickly and inexpensively is a top goal of theirs. “Money should not be the issue in over 50 different areas of DMACC, future ready Iowa last dollar scholarship a program funded by the Governor and the Iowa legislature will actually provide tuition funding for you to pay your tuition after you’ve utilized Pell and other grants, but before you have to borrow any money, again, this is a great time to go,” said Denson.

You can find more information on what DMACC offers here.