DES MOINES, Iowa — Colleges in the state report that within these last couple of years the number of applications they’ve been getting has increased.

“Over the last two years, our applications for admission have increased dramatically 43% in a two year period. We received over 11,000 applications this year, for an entering class of 435 seats,” said Joe Bagnoli, Vice President for enrollment and dean of admission and financial aid at Grinnell College.

But the increase isn’t just in Iowa, nationally applications have increased around 13%.

Admissions staff around the state say that this is a result of many things, like students having more time on their hands to apply due to pandemic isolation, new virtual efforts reaching students all around the world, changed admissions policies, and different scholarship opportunities.

While spring is usually a time when many students decide their next step, 2022 high school seniors may have had a particularly difficult time looking into, and choosing colleges, as the pandemic hit when they were sophomores.

“Going on visits to schools like this because like a lot of times you wouldn’t be able to see rooms, get room tours, or you wouldn’t be able to go on actual tours on the campus. A lot of the tours I was going to go on actually got canceled. So that was a big effect on that for sure. And I think that really did help people look at their approach to school,” said Luke Jurgenson, a senior at Waukee Northwest High School.